YOUTH ALLEGEDLY THRASHED BY POLICE FOR COMPLAINING ON CM HELPLINE NUMBER IN MADHYA PRADESHS MORENA

Morena: In an alleged incident of police high handedness, a youth has been allegedly beaten by cops in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh for merely lodging a complaint with the CM helpline, the victim alleged. The victim Dharmendra hailing from Matapura village of Sihonian police station area of the district said that he had lodged a complaint with the CM Helpline 181 set up by chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan to redress the grievances of the public.

Dharmendra alleged that instead of redressing the complaint lodged by him with the CM helpline, the police asked him to forcefully close the complaint. Dharmendra said that after he lodged the complaint in the CM Helpline, a team of police turned up at his house the next day. The cops bundled him in the police vehicle and took him to the police station where they beat him to pulp, Dharmendra said.

“I have been beaten up and station in-charge Ruby Tomar hit me with her shoe,” Dharmendra said. Dharmendra said that neither there is any criminal case registered against him nor there he had any dispute with anyone. “The police came and picked me up and started beating me,” he added. Dharmendra said that the cops threatened him that if he complains to anyone, a case will be registered against him and he will be sent to jail.

A video of the alleged incident is also being widely shared. In the purported video, Dharmendra can be seen grabbed by the cops and taken away. Dharmendra has lodged a written complaint against the accused cops with the Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan demanding action against the culprits.

Commenting on the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police Raisingh Narwariya said that he has taken cognizance of the matter and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.