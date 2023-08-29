Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): With the promise of adoration and love from the sister to protection and unwavering support from the brother, 'Rakhi' is a signifier of the unbreakable bond. To make this festival a more memorable one, Ashok Bhardwaj, a Bhartiya Janata Party leader and a social worker is busy preparing the world's largest Rakhi. With this feat, Bhardawaj will register his name in the list of many records including the Guinness Book of World Records and OMG Book of Records on August 31, 2023.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Ashok Bhardwaj, a resident of Mehgaon village in Bhind district said, "One day while sitting with other BJP workers, we were discussing the 'Ladli Behan Yojana', a scheme launched by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the sisters of our state. As the discussion continued, we all first thought about getting Rakhis tied by the women of our state who are just like our sisters. Then, we randomly searched for the World's biggest Rakhi. This is when we decided to make the world's largest Rakhi."

Bhardwaj further said, "After the discussion, we contacted artists from places like Rajasthan to make the world's biggest Rakhi. An agency from Delhi was given the contract. More than 10 workers are continuously working to prepare this Rakhi which will register its name in the Guinness Book of World Records, OMG Book of Records, World Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records on August 31. The organisations will then hand over the certificate of the world's biggest Rakhi to all of us"

He said, "On the day of Raksha Bandhan, people from all these five books of records will visit my residence and will declare this Rakhi, which will be displayed on the stage, as the world's biggest Rakhi. After the announcement, the Rakhi will be put up for an exhibition for people to come and have a look at it. This Rakhi will be displayed from Raksha Bandhan to Janmashtami here."

The Rakhi is being made using foam, wooden boards, cloth and other items. The diameter of the outermost circle of the Rakhi will be 25 feet. the diameter of the next circle will be 15 feet, and the next will be 10 feet. This is how the Rakhi will be made, Bhardwaj added. He also said that this will be a huge achievement for not just him but for the entire area as every time someone tries to break this record, the name of Mehgaon will always be remembered. This will make all of us very proud.

