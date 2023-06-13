Bhopal A teacher of a government school in Agar Malwa has approached court after she was terminated for flouting the Madhya Pradesh government s twochild policy Rahmat s third child was born in 2009The Madhya Pradesh civil service rules state that a candidate who has more than two children one of whom was born on or after January 26 2001 shall not be eligible for appointment in any government service or post The woman Rahmat Bano who taught chemisty in Government Middle School in Bija Nagri of Agar Malwa district said she was aware of the rules but could not abort the child as risks were involved She complained that there are many government employees including both male and female colleages who have more than two children but they were not acted against When Rahmat started her job in the school in 2003 she was mother of one child as her daughter was born in 2000 In 2006 she gave birth to her elder son Mushahid and three years later her younger son Mohammad Musharraf was born My pregnancy had gone undetected in the initial stage By the time I realised it was too late and doctors advised me against abortion Rahmat said Also Read Twochild policy only way to eradicate poverty illiteracy in Muslim minorities says Assam CMRahmat said that she is teaching in the school for the last 20 years and has done MSc in chemistry along with BEd Now I have been terminated at the age of 44 Where will I go and get another job at this age Is it such a big crime to be a mother A woman works in my department who is mother of four children But no action has been taken against her So why is it that only I am being targeted she asked In 2019 a court had ordered that promotions and increments of such employees should be withheld but had ruled out terminating them Apart from Madhya Pradesh the twochild policy has been adopted by Assam and Uttar Pradesh to control population rise