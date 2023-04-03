Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kajal Jawla posted at Shahpura in Dindori district allegedly received a threatening message on WhatsApp on Sunday after she took action against illegal mining by a construction company. The SDM lodged a complaint with the police against those who threatened her. Kajal also informed Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra about the threat message and based on her complaint a case was registered at the Shahpura Police Station. After the complaint, the station in charge Akhilesh Dahiya began an investigation into the incident.

Speaking to the media, SDM Kajal said, "The construction company, which was handed over the project for the construction of four lanes of National Highway from Kundam in Jabalpur district to Shahpura tehsil in Dindori district, was involved in illegal mining. The contractor was earlier also accused of felling at least 10 to 12 trees during the construction of Jabalpur-Amarkantak National Highway without the permission of the District Collector for which a fine of Rs 54,000 was imposed on the contractor."

Kajal further said that they received a complaint against ISKCON Infotech Private Limited for indulging in illegal mining. On April 1, 2023, they went to investigate the case where the employees of the company misbehaved with them. When they asked about the valid documents of the crusher, accountant Sanju Singh and Project Manager failed to show any valid documents. They also failed to produce documents from the Madhya Pradesh State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and NOC of the Pollution Control Board.

As per rule 18 (2) of the Prevention of Illegal Mining Transport and Storage Rules 2022, the company was fined Rs 1.20 crore and this case has now been shifted to Mineral Department in Dindori. "After the company was fined, I received a call from the contractor to which I did not respond. At around 9:15 at night, I received a threatening message on my WhatsApp," Kajal pointed out. She said that Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra has been informed about the threatening message.