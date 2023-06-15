WOMAN POURS BOILING OIL ON HUSBANDS GENITALS FOR STOPPING HER TALKING TO YOUTH OVER PHONE

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, a woman poured hot oil over the genitals of her husband when he was fast asleep. According to the police, a man was preventing his wife from talking to

the youth over the mobile. The youth was staying next door to their house in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The woman was not paying attention to her husband's advice. Vexed over frequent warnings, the wife in the middle of the night poured boiling oil on the genitals of her husband.

The victim's private parts suffered 70 per cent burn injuries. On hearing the screams of 32-year-old Sunil Dhakad, he was rushed to a hospital by the neighbours. Currently, he has been undergoing treatment. Once Sunil Dhakad caught his wife Bhavna talking to the youth. The mobile phone was snatched by Sunil. This infuriated his wife. In the middle of the night, when Sunil was sleeping, his wife poured boiling oil on the genitals of her husband.

The shocking incident took place in the Madhavi Nagar area under Kampu police station limits. A case was registered against the accused woman. She is on the run after the incident. Sunil is a resident of Madhavi Nagar in Gwalior city. He works in a private company. A few days ago, a woman living in the neighbourhood complained to Sunil that when he leaves home, his wife Bhavna was talking to her husband (youth).

Hence, Bhavna was told by Sunil on several occasions not to indulge in talks with the person staying next door to their house. But, Bhavna was unfazed by Sunil's warnings. One day Sunil came home and saw Bhavna talking to the man over mobile. This enraged Sunil. He snatched the mobile phone from Bhavna. At that time she became angry and went away. At around 2 in the night when Sunil was fast asleep, his wife woke up and poured hot oil over his genitals.