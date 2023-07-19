Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Banners on blood donation projecting women in poor light has kicked up a controversy in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. The Bhind Municipality was left embarrassed when people started trolling the slogans put up on road railings or dividers in the town.

Following the controversy, the officials from the Bhind Municipality gave an order for the removal of such objectionable banners. Slogans including "Biwi Itna Khoon Nahi Peete Hai Ki Aap Rakta Daan Nahi Kar Sakein" (Your wife doesn't suck so much blood that you are unable to donate it), "Tab Tab Biwi Se Raktdaan Karaein Jab Jab Bibi Ka Para Chad Jaye" (Whenever wife gets angry, ask her for blood donation) and others — triggered a furore among the citizens of the town.

Navjeevan Sahayartha Sangathan, a city-based organization, had approached the officials of the Bhind Municipality for writing the slogans on cleanliness drives and blood donation campaigns. These slogans appeared on the hoardings installed on the railings of the road.

As soon as the people of the city started trolling the authorities, the slogans were removed or painted in black by the municipality. Bhind Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Virendra Kumar Tiwari said, "The organization Navjeevan Sahayartha Sangathan had taken permission to write slogans related to the promotion of blood donation. Along with writing slogans on blood donation, the organisation was given permission to write slogans on cleanliness or Swachh Bharat Mission. It was wrong to write such objectionable slogans. The controversial slogans were removed immediately when it was brought to our notice."

