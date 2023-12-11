WOMAN ASSAULTED AND RAPED IN MOVING TRAIN IN MP ACCUSED APPREHENDED

Madhya Pradesh: In a shocking incident on a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train journey from Katni to Uchehra in Madhya Pradesh, a young woman fell victim to a vicious assault and rape on Sunday evening. The distressing incident took place at Pakaria station where the victim travelling in an AC coach was targeted while using the bathroom, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kushwaha, reportedly boarded the train at Pakaria station and forcibly entered the bathroom occupied by the woman. He then, physically assaulted and raped her, leaving her traumatised.

After reaching Satna station, the victim bravely raised an alarm and alighted from the train, immediately alerting the GRP police about the incident. Efforts were made to halt the train, but it had already departed. Swift action was taken by the Satna GRP police, coordinating with railway authorities, to stop the train at the next station, Kaima.

However, the accused allegedly locked himself inside the bathroom and refused to open the door despite police intervention. As the train's departure time came, the authorities faced a challenging situation. And at last, at Rewa station, police personnel broke the door and caught the accused.

Pankaj Kushwaha, the accused was then taken into custody by the authorities and handed over to the Katni GRP police. A case of rape has been registered against him, prompting an extensive investigation into the heinous crime.