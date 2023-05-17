Bhopal: The fourth generation of Raghogarh royal family in Madhya Pradesh has made its debut in politics with former chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh's grandson Sahasra Jai Singh delivering his maiden speech on the occasion of Kevat Jayanti on Tuesday. Sahasra Jai Singh, 6, grandson of Digvijay Singh, received a grand welcome at an event at Raghogarh fort to mark Kevat Jayanti.

Sahasra Jai Singh had reached the religious event of Kevatraj Jayanti with his father Jayavardhan. Dressed in traditional royal attire, he made the his maiden speech while standing with his father. "I have come with the donors and I have come here to give a speech," the six-year-old royal scion said. Sahasra Singh's father and Digvijay Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh while speaking on the sidelines of the event said that his son had told them on the eve of Kevat Jayanti.

“He told us last night that he has to go to the village and give a speech there,” Jaayvardhan said. As Jayavardhan asked his son as to who would come to listen to his speech, the latter told his father to fix a programme for the speech. Jayawardhan while agreeing to son Sahasra Singh's request to fix the programme, told him to start from home to practice for the speech.

Meanwhile, at the Kevat Jayanti, Sahasra Singh also started reciting Hanuman Chalisa. It is said that the royal scion has a special interest in religious works. Sahasra's father Jaivardhan Singh said that the principle of 'Welfare and development of all' ahd been inculcated in the royal family members since childhood.

Pertinently, the Kevat community in Madhya Pradesh has supported the Raghogarh family over the years. Digvijay Singh is often referred to as the Chanakya of MP politics. Digvijay Singh's grandson has also announced his arrival on the political scene with his maiden speech.