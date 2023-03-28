Katni (Jabalpur): Bageshwar Dham chief Pandit Dhirendra Shastri has said that he will perform Ram Katha for the Muslim community in Katni area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh after his Muslim devotee requested him for the same. While addressing people at the Bhagwat Katha in Panagar, Jabalpur on Tuesday, Shastri said that Tanveer Khan, his devotee from Katni had invited him to hold a Ram Katha in his village.

While accepting the invitation, Shastri announced on stage that he will visit Katni soon after deciding an appropriate date in this regard. “So far, Ram Katha was confined to Hindus only. Ram Katha is, and will always be held among Hindus. But now, for the first time in India, Ram Katha will also be held among Muslims,” Shastri announced.

The Bageshwar Dham chief said that he had told Tanveer Khan, who is the trustee of the Peer Baba Trust in Katni, to be ready for the Ram Katha. “People with skullcaps (Muslims) will also join in the Ram Katha, what is wrong in it?” he said. While the date of the proposed Ram Katha in Katni has not been decided yet, the statement of Pandit Dhirendra Shastri has created a stir among the religious circles.

The statement by Shastri, who has been demanding to make India a Hindu Rashtra, comes days after he was booked by police in Rajasthan's Udaipur for allegedly creating enmity among different communities. It is learnt that an FIR was registered against Shastri at Hathipole police station of Udaipur on Friday Mar. 24 for inciting communal hatred.

Shastri while speaking at a religious gathering in Udaipur had asked the people to replace the green flags on Kumbhalgarh fort with saffron flags.