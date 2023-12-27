WILL FULFILL LADLI BEHNA PROMISE WOMEN WILL GET RS 3000 A MONTH MP DY CM JAGDISH DEVDA

State government will fufill promise of giving Rs 3,000 to women under 'Ladli Behna' scheme: MP Deputy CM Jagdish Devda

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Wednesday said that the state government will fulfill the promise of giving Rs 3,000 to women under the 'Ladli Behna Yojana'.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Devda said that the promises given by the BJP government have been fulfilled. "Ladli Behna Scheme will not be stopped and the government will fulfill its promise of giving Rs 3,000 under this scheme," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Quizzed on the increasing debt on the Madhya Pradesh government, Devda countered by asking which state of India has a government which does not take loan. "Loan is taken with the permission of the Centre. The government repays the loan on time. It is with this money that continuous development work has been done in Madhya Pradesh. A network of roads has been laid. Irrigation projects and medical colleges have been built," added Devda, a BJP MLA from the Malhargarh Assembly constituency.

He further added that state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that he will not stop any scheme. "There is no doubt in this. Be it Ladli Behna Scheme or any other scheme. The promises made regarding the schemes will be fulfilled," he added.

He took a dig at the past Congress governments in the state saying the promises given by the grand old party "were never fulfilled".

"They had promised to waive off the loan of Rs 2 lakh, but they did not fulfill it. They did not fulfill a single promise. Be it our central or the state government, whatever we said we have done," he added.

"We have won the elections with an overwhelming majority. The public has unwavering faith in the successful Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) of the country," Devda added.

Jagdish Devda said Congress is continuously insisting on the debt. "I had also said this in the Assembly that all governments take loans. which state in India has a government which has not taken any loan? No state government can run without debt. A proper permission from the Centre is taken. Taking a loan and paying its interest is a continuous process. If you are not able to repay the loan then there is a problem," he added.

"Work on construction of Higher Secondary High School was done. The loan taken has only resulted in development work. The question is, what did the Congress governments do by taking the loan? In Madhya Pradesh itself, during the tenure of Digvijay Singh's government, electricity was available for one hour, now electricity is available 24 hours. Be it Shivraj Singh Chouhan's tenure of eighteen years or Mohan Yadav's tenure, the government's focus has been on public welfare works only," asserted Devda.

He also stressed that there is immense enthusiasm among the people for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "Due to the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country's name has been heard all over the world. The Centre has done all the work. There was a time when the poor did not have a roof, the Centre gave them houses," he added.

Asked about the 2024 General elections, Devda said, "we are working as a team. We are busy in taking the state forward and are trying to see what can be done better."

On the question whether BJP is going through generational change in Madhya Pradesh, Devda said "change is the law of nature." "Even on the highest post, the party appoints an ordinary BJP worker and gives them respect," he added.