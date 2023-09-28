WILL ENSURE STRINGENT PUNISHMENT FOR RAPE ACCUSED MADHYA PRADESH CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said his government will ensure that the accused arrested for raping and brutalising a minor girl in Ujjain gets stringent punishment.

The accused, identified as Bharat, was caught and he suffered injuries in the process. I was following the investigation of the case every hour. Such persons have no place in society. He has injured the conscience of Madhya Pradesh, the chief minister said.

The CM was speaking to reporters after immersing the Lord Ganesh idol installed at his official residence during the Ganesh festival. The victim is the daughter of Madhya Pradesh. We will take care of her in every way. She is my daughter, as well as the state's daughter and we will ensure that the accused gets stringent punishment, Chouhan added.

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Thursday arrested Bharat Soni, an auto rickshaw driver, for allegedly raping a girl, aged about 12, who had been found wandering on the city streets in injured condition three days ago. The condition of the girl, admitted to an Indore hospital, was improving slowly, said a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) who visited the hospital.