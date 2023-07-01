WE WILL ERADICATE SICKLE CELL ANEMIA FROM INDIA IN MISSION MODE BY 2047 PM MODI

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government will eradicate Sickle Cell Anemia from the country in a mission mode by 2047.

The Prime Minister was speaking after launching the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047 by unveiling the portal at a programme here. The PM also released guidelines for sickle cell anemia management and different modules for monitoring. According to the Prime Minister, out of the total number of people suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia in the world, half of them are in India.

"Most of the people affected by Sickle Cell Anaemia were from the tribal society. Due to the indifference towards the tribal society, this was not an issue for the previous governments. But now the BJP government has taken the initiative to solve this biggest challenge of the tribal society. Tribal society for us, is not just a government figure. It is a matter of sensitivity for us, it is an emotional issue," the Prime Minister said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan among others were present on the occasion.

"The earlier governments were insensitive and disrespectful towards tribal society and the poor. When it came to making a tribal woman the President, we saw the behaviour of many parties. When the Central Tribal University was opened in the Shahdol division, they named it after their family, while the Shivraj Singh government named Chhindwada University after the revolutionary Raja Shankar Shah," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the country was working towards eradicating tuberculosis (TB) completely by 2025. PM Modi also launched the distribution of over 3 crore digital Ayushman cards and 1 crore PVC Ayushman Bharat cards. "Ayushman Card is a guarantee of Rs five lakh treatment in hospitals. It is a guarantee of Modi," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also called upon the people to beware of those political parties that promise false guarantees.

