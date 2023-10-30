Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India takes a strong position on terrorism because "we are big victims of terrorism." Jaishankar's remarks came at a time when there is an ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and New Delhi abstained from a UN resolution that did not condemn Hamas terror attacks. He also stressed the need to take "consistent position" on terrorism.

"Today, a good government and strong governance stand up for its people. Just as good governance is necessary at home, right judgements are necessary abroad. We take a strong position on terrorism because we are big victims of terrorism. We will have no credibility if we say that when terrorism impacts us, it's very serious; when it happens to somebody else, it's not serious. We need to have a consistent position," Jaishankar said while speaking at a Town hall in Bhopal yesterday.

India abstained from voting on the Jordanian resolution which called for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza. However, it is pertinent to note that India was in favour of the Canadian resolution which condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas.

The Jordanian-led draft resolution was adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions. The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania and Greece. The resolution was adopted during the UN General Assembly's emergency special session on the Israel-Palestine crisis. The UNGA also demanded "continuous, sufficient and unhindered\" provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave.

Notably, expressing deep concerns over the deteriorating security situation and the astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, India at the UN urged both parties to "de-escalate, eschew violence."