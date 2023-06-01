VISITING PM PRACHANDAS PROPOSED MEETING WITH NEPALESE NATIONALS IN MADHYA PRADESH POSTPONED

Bhopal: The proposed meeting of Nepalese Prime Minister Puspa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who arrived in India for his four-day visit, with Nepali nationals in Madhya Pradesh has been postponed, sources said. Prachanda, who arrived in New Delhi on his maiden India visit, is scheduled to visit Ujjain and Indore on June 2 and 3 for scheduled programs there.

Sources said that the Madhya Pradesh BJP had scheduled a meeting of Nepali nationals based living in Madhya Pradesh with the visiting PM Prachanda during in Indore and Ujjain. However, the meeting has been postponed owing to time constraint, sources said. Nepalese Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on 2 and 3 June with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan scheduled to receive him.

After reaching Indore on June 2, the Nepalese PM will head straight to Ujjain where he will visit the Mahakal corridor and pay obeisance. On the same day Prachanda will visit Solid Waste Management Plant in Indore. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh will also host a dinner in honor of the Prime Minister of Nepal at night.

Prachanda will visit TCS and Infosys Special Economic Zone in Indore on June 3 and leave for New Delhi on the same day. He will later fly back to Kathmandu later. As for the Madhya Pradesh BJP's scheduled meeting of the Nepali nationals with the PM, sources said the move was a goodwill gesture by the ruling party ahead of the upcoming MP assembly election.

An estimated 1 lakh Nepalese are settled in MP with around 50,000 based in capital Bhopal alone.