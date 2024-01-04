Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident, nails were found stuck in the hooves of nearly 50 cows in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh. The incident took place at Deori Nizam village in the Tendukheda Police Station area. Due to the nails, the cows were unable to move properly. According to sources, when the cows entered the fields of a few of the villagers, including Guddu Ahirwar, Gulla Adivasi and Ritesh Ahirwar, for grazing, they caught them and hammered big nails into the feet of the cows.

When the members of Bhagwati Manav Kalyan Sangathan witnessed the cows limping and bleeding from their feet, they found that nails had been driven into their feet. An FIR was registered against the accused at Tendukheda Police Station. Senior activist Jagdish Lodhi associated with Bhagwati Manav Kalyan Sangathan said, "This is a very shameful and cruel incident. Farmers whose crops are being destroyed should fence their fields. Hammering nails into the feet of cows is a crime."

Lodhi said, "The cows are being treated. The veterinary department has also been informed. We urge the administration to take action against the accused." Tendukheda TI Femida Khan said, "One accused Ritesh Ahirwar has been arrested while two accused are absconding. A case has been registered against these accused under the Animal Cruelty Act."