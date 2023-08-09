VIDEO SHOWS MAN MAKING OBJECTIONABLE REMARKS ON SANITATION WORKERS IN INDORE FIR FILED

Indore: An FIR was lodged on Wednesday against an unidentified person for allegedly making objectionable remarks against sanitation workers during a religious discourse organised in Indore city, police said.

An undated video purportedly carrying the objectionable comments made during a speech is being circulated on social media. Chandan Nagar Police Station in-charge Manish Mishra said following a complaint by Subhash Dhaulpure, vice-president of the Indore Municipal Corporation's Valmiki Samaj Safai Karamchari Sangh, an FIR (first information report) was registered against the unidentified person under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He said the video in question appears to be of the recent past and on the basis of it, efforts are being made to identify the accused. Dhaulpure said in the video, the accused is heard using objectionable words for sanitation workers citing their caste in presence of crowd at a religious discourse organised at a public place in the Madhya Pradesh city.

"Sanitation workers of the Valmiki community are angry over the objectionable words used by the accused. Indore has become number 1 city in the country in cleanliness due to the hard work of these workers," he said. Dhaulpure warned, If the police does not arrest the accused soon, we will stop cleaning the city and hold an agitation.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava asserted that any abuse of the sanitation workers will not be tolerated and said the municipal administration would ensure strict action against the accused. (PTI)