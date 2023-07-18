Video of alleged spitting on devotees in Ujjain Mahakal procession; case lodged

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) : On the second Sawan Somvar celebrations in Ujjain, Lord Mahakal procession was taken out in the city. As the procession was was passing through Dhabrod to reach Gopal temple, several youths of a particular community allegedly spit on the devotees from a high-rise building. A video purportedly showing these youths committing the offence surfaced on social media and it created an uproar.

The workers of Ujjain Bajrang Dal surrounded the Kharakua police station and demanded the arrest of the accused. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the police have registered a case against three youths on the basis of the video and detained them. The search for others is on. The matter has been taken into consideration by registering a case against some unknown persons for hurting religious sentiments and for inciting riots. The investigation and questioning of the suspects is going on.

District Convenor of Ujjain Bajrang Dal Ankit Choubey said that an incident of spitting on devotees surfaced in Ujjain Baba Mahakal's city procession and two of the suspects were minors. He demanded that action should be taken so as to send a message should go that no person of any religion, caste or community should ever do such an act.

