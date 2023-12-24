UPSET OVER DOG BARKING MAN KILLS ELDERLY WOMAN IN INDORE HELD

Indore: A 70-year-old woman, who was subject to violent assault by a man who raised objections when some dogs which the woman kept as pets came charging at him, died of her severe injury after she was kicked in her stomach by him in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday. The accused man was arrested by police.

Earlier, Shila Bai, a resident of an area which falls under the Azad Nagar police station limits, was first verbally abused by Rakesh, who passed by her house and saw dogs charging at him.

According to Neeraj Meena, the in-charge officer at Azad Nagar police station, the situation escalated when Rakesh, employed in the catering industry, passed by Shila Bai’s residence. Being scared away by her dogs and aggressive barking, he raised his voice first. Following this, Rakesh reportedly requested Shila Bai to restrain her dogs.

A verbal altercation ensued between the two, eventually spiralling into physical abuse by the man on the woman. During the time, Rakesh allegedly assaulted Shila Bai, causing her serious injuries. The assault resulted in Shila Bai's suffering a kick in her stomach. Eventually, she bled from her mouth and died.