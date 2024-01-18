UNION MINISTER KULASTE ACCUSES IAS OFFICER OF INSULTING KIN RELATIVE DENIES

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste on Wednesday accused senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anay Dwivedi of insulting his relative in public by using casteist language. However, the relative, in a late night statement, contradicted the minister saying Dwivedi has not used casteist language or comments against him in any official meeting.

"I have complained to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav against Dwivedi for using casteist language to publicly harass my relative, Ashok Dhurve, who works with the Poorva Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company," the minister told PTI. The incident took place during a recent meeting, claimed the BJP leader from the state who belongs to a tribal community.

Kulaste said he spoke to Chief Minister Yadav over the phone and has been assured that appropriate action will be taken in the matter. Dwivedi, who is the managing director of the Poorva Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, a state-run power distribution firm, could not be contacted for comment. Dhurve, however, contradicted the minister by stating that the managing director has not used casteist words or comments against him in any official meeting.