UNION MINISTER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA TOURING GWALIOR KHATIK COMMUNITY PEOPLE GIFT HIM GOAT

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been touring different localities in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior; his home city, as well as interacting with people associated with various social organisations or forums for the past two days. As part of a series of meetings, Scindia attended a programme in the city hosted by Khatik community people.

People belonging to the Khatik community gifted the Union Minister a male goat as a token of goodwill gesture. A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media. Amid the raising of slogans in favour of the Union Minister, a man was seen carrying a male goat on his lap and climbing onto the dais to present the gift to him.

So far, the Union Minister had attended more than a dozen events in the last two days. Scindia was taking part in the Pratibha Samman (felicitation ceremony) organised by the Khatik community people. The male goat is the symbol of Khatik Samaj. Hence, it was presented to him as a mark of respect. The programme was held at the Mahavir Bhawan of the city where a large number of guests and participants were present.

Scindia was given a rousing reception when he arrived at the venue. When the male goat was presented to him, he just raised his hand as a token of acceptance. Thereafter a man, who was carrying the animal on his lap immediately, came down from the dais. Besides, ahead of the Muharram procession, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Imambara in Maharaj Bada of Gwalior and said that he was here to maintain the "tradition of Gorkhi." "I have come here to maintain the tradition of Gorkhi. The first procession, which is observed in Gwalior, I have come here to maintain it. Our wish is that our state moves forward on the path of development. In the last 8 to 10 days there was no rainfall, today we have experienced some rainfall. We are still awaiting more rainfall so that our farmers are benefitted," Scindia said after visiting the Imambara on Friday.

