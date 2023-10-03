Ujjain: The house of the prime accused, who allegedly raped a minor girl in Ujjain, is set to be demolished tomorrow, police said. A viral video of the victim, semi-naked and bleeding, going from door-to-door for help, had earlier raised a furore on social media.

On September 25, a 12-year-old girl from Satna was allegedly raped by an autorickshaw driver. Six autorickshaw drivers were detained in this connection and the accused was identified after interrogating them. The prime accused, Bharat Soni, was arrested and the special court in Ujjain sent him to a seven-day judicial remand on Saturday.

Meanwhile, some locals demanded that the accused's house be demolished. According to police, the accused's family lives in a house on a government plot near Avantika Hotel in Nanakheda. Bharat's younger brother died a month back and he lived here with his parents and three brothers, police said.

Police said that it has been found that he has been staying on a government plot. It has been decided that the municipal corporation will run a bulldozer to demolish his house tomorrow, police said. Earlier, his father Raju Soni, also an auto driver said that if his son is found guilty then action should be taken against him and had also sought capital punishment for him. His brother runs a small shop in the area.