Ujjain: A 21-foot Maha Shivalinga is being constructed at the Triveni Museum by joining 1,500 small Shivalingas. The sacred idol will be facing South and it will be ready in 10 days. The speciality of this idol is that it has been made by combining iron and steel, Professor of Ujjain Triveni Vihar, Aditya Chaurasia said. Small snake gods have been placed on each small Shivalinga. Once completed, Lord Shiva's Damru, Trishul and Sheshnag will be visible at the spot.

Sheshan ji will be built on top of Shivaling and a 21-foot high trishul will be constructed. It will not have any ceiling. Its border will be established in the Shivaling Garden. It will be open to the public as soon as it is constructed.

The reason why the Shivaling is facing South is because Baba Mahakal, too, faces south. It is time-consuming because the structure has not yet been painted and lighting has not been finished. Besides, the installation of Trishul, Damru and Sheshnag is underway. Despite its delay, the Shivlinga has become a centre of attraction for the devotees.

In Ujjain, lakhs of devotees visit the Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, which are devotional representations of the Hindu god Shiva in India. The Maha Shivalinga is coming up at Triveni Museum, which is adjacent to Mahakal Lok, has a large garden that serves as the main tourist spot.