TWO SANITATION WORKERS DIE OF SUFFOCATION WHILE CLEANING SEWER LINE IN MPS GWALIOR

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two contractual sanitation workers of Gwalior Municipal Corporation died due to suffocation while cleaning a sewer line in the city on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident occurred in the silk mill area under Hazira police station limits in the district. Those who died were identified as Aman (24), a resident of Ladheri and Vikram (26), a resident of Bahodapur in the district.

On getting the information about the incident the police and other officials of the corporation reached the spot. They rescued them out of the sewer line and took them to Birla Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

"Two sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation had gone to clean the sewer chamber and during this both of them died due to suffocation. Their bodies have been sent for the post mortem and further proceedings into the matter are underway," City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravi Bhadauria said.

On the other hand, the equipment and guidelines have not been followed for cleaning as a result of which the incident has happened. An investigation report of the matter has been sought from the officials of the Municipal Corporation and a case will be registered against those whose negligence would be found in the incident, CSP added.

Later, Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar along with the officials of the municipal corporation also reached the spot and assured of providing financial assistance to the family members and jobs to the next of kin of the deceased.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Discussions with the officials of the Municipal Corporation are being done and a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each is being given to the relatives of the deceased. The family members will also be placed as an outsource for the job and the one who has become a widow, would be provided pension facility with immediate effect," Tomar added. Notably, Vikram was married and Aman was unmarried. (ANI)