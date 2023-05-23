Sheopur Madhya Pradesh A cheetah s cub died at Kuno National Park the officials said on Tuesday According to the Kuno forest officer the number of young cubs in the park decreased from four to three The Forest department team is engaged in ascertaining the cause of death he addedA female cheetah named Jwala brought from Namibia at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh s Sheopur district has given birth to four cubs in March this year Notably in the past few months three cheetahs have already died at the National Park raising fingers at the Kuno management and administrationPrime Minister Narendra Modi released the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia at Kuno National Park on the occasion of his birthday on September 17 2022 The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952 but eight cheetahs 5 females and 3 males were brought from Africa s Namibia as part of Project Cheetah and the government s efforts to revitalise and diversify the country s wildlife and habitatLater 12 more cheetahs were brought from South Africa and rehabilitated in Kuno National Park on February 18 Under the ambitious Project Cheetah of the Indian government the reintroduction of wild species particularly Cheetahs was undertaken according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature IUCN guidelines India has a long history of wildlife conservation One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures Project Tiger which was initiated way back in 1972 has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem ANI