Shahdol Madhya Pradesh One loco pilot died while other is feared trapped after two goods trains after two engines collided with each other at Singhpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning The engines of the trains caught fire following the collision Two workers who were injured in this accident were rushed to a hospital in the vicinity and are currently under intensive care All the trains on Bilaspur Katni route were also affected due to the mishap Railway officials said that the collision took place at around 645 am on Wednesday Railway officials have rushed to the spot and the engineering department too have been pressed into service to clear the mess The rescue operations are underway at the accident site According to official sources a goods train with engines attached to both its ends was parked at Singhpur railway station Another freight train coming from Bilaspur collided with the engine of the stationary train after which engines of both the trains caught fire Firefighters and emergency services rushed to the spot on receiving information Trains on this route were shifted to other routes due to this accident Also read Bihar Thirteen wagons of goods train derail in Rohtas freight traffic affectedThe dead body of one loco pilot has been recovered and sent to the hospital for post mortem examination whereas another is still feared trapped Two other workers who were injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment Fortunately no passengers were injured in this accident an official said Rescue teams ambulances Railway officials RPF teams rushed to the spot on information while the firefighters are trying to douse the blaze Sources said the officials have launched a thorough probe into the mishap to ascertain the cause of collision and efforts are on to restore the rail traffic on this route