TWO CHILDREN AMONG SEVEN KILLED AS SPEEDING TRUCK RAMS INTO SUV IN MADHYA PRADESHS SIDHI

Sidhi: In a major road accident in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, seven unidentified people including two children were killed after a speeding truck rammed a SUV they were traveling in on Thursday, officials said. It is learnt said that the accident took place near Baram Baba's Dol in City Kotwali police station area in Sidhi district at around 10:30 am on Thursday.

According to the officials, the travelers in the Bolero car were going towards Sidhi when the truck rammed it. In the accident, the seven people traveling in the vehicle died on the spot. However, the identity of the deceased travelers was not immediately known. Divulging further details into the accident, Jamodi police station in-charge Seshamani Mishra said that preliminary probe into the accident has revealed that the truck was over-speeding due to which the driver lost control over the vehicle, which overturned and fell on the ill-fated Bolero vehicle plying on the road.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh: 4 dead, 35 injured as bus overturns in Sagar

Soon after the accident, a team of police from the nearby police station rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation. However, by the time the rescuers reached the spot, the travelers had died. The bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case against the accused truck driver and have started investigating the matter.

The accident comes a day after two wagons of LPG rake of a goods train derailed in Shahpura Bhitoni Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. According to an official of the West Central Railway CPRO, the derailment took place while the goods train was placed for unloading on Tuesday night. “No mainline movement of trains was affected.

Train movement is normal in the main line. Restoration work started after sunrise in the presence of siding authorities. Fitness certificate issued by siding owner", CPRO West Central Railway said in a statement.