Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, specifically the Madhya Bharat Khadi Sangh, has meticulously crafted the tricolour, the revered Indian flag. This emblem of national pride, sewn with care and precision, will soon grace the heights of government offices in 22 states across the country. Within this khadi institution, the realm of flag preparation is predominantly steered by the hands of women workers, their skilled fingers weaving the fabric of patriotism.

Remarkably, Madhya Bharat Khadi stands as the exclusive manufacturer of the Khadi National Flag tailored exclusively for governmental entities. Its distinction extends to being the sole Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) endorsed national flag producer in North India. Amongst the few in India, a mere three establishments have secured the honour of crafting ISI-certified national flags. The trio comprises a Karnataka-based facility in Hooghly, the second rooted in Mumbai, and the third proudly situated in Gwalior.

The rhythmic cadence of orders swells with each passing year, coinciding with the Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. These momentous occasions summon forth a flurry of requests for the tricolour from every corner of the nation. Responding to this demand with dedication, the women weavers labour tirelessly within the enclave of Madhya Bharat Khadi Sangh. Through tireless days and sleepless nights, they spin threads of devotion into each flag.

As the sacred fabric takes shape, meticulous standards come into play. The quality of the fabric must align with the ideals it represents, the Ashoka Chakra must boast precise dimensions, and the hues must mirror the vibrancy of the nation's spirit. After the flag is stitched to perfection, it embarks on a journey through intricate lab assessments, a process spanning approximately two to three days. Every stitch, every hue, every fibre is subjected to scrutiny to ensure it embodies the essence of the nation it symbolizes.

In this endeavour, the artisans of Madhya Bharat Khadi Sangh emerge as sentinels of heritage and patriotism, their hands fashioning not just flags, but tangible manifestations of the country's unity and resilience.

Secretary of Madhya Bharat Khadi Sangh, Rama Kant Sharma said, "This year on Independence Day, Madhya Bharat Khadi Sangh received an order to prepare the tricolour of worth Rs five crore before August 15. These flags will be supplied to Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bengal, Bihar, Andaman & Nicobar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and many other states."

Sharma further said, "The flag is sent only after completing all the norms. It should not be considered as a mere khadi cloth, it is associated with the spirit of our country, it is a symbol of our pride and a lot of standards are taken care of while preparing the flag."

The manager of the centre, Neelu said, "The making of the flag is being done following the entire standards of Khadi and the national flag is prepared after performing several checks. Right now we are making three sizes of flags which are of Indian Standards Institution mark (ISI) 2x3, 3x4.5, and 6x4. About 50 to 60 flags are made here in a day according to BIS norms." "There is a check and balance at every step to make the flags perfect and we are proud to do that," Neelu added.