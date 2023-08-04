Singrauli: A tribal youth was shot at in his arm by BJP leader Ramlallu Vaish's son Vivekanand Vaish on Thursday in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, sources said. Police have registered an FIR into the incident following the complaint of the victim. The victim has been identified as Surya Prakash Khairwar, a resident of Morva area in Singrauli district.

According to Surya, he was going to the market with his relatives Lalchand Kherwar and Kairu Kherwar on a bike to buy groceries on Thursday evening. Surya said that on their way to the market at around 6 pm, they saw that one Deepak Panika was having an argument with his brother Aditya Kherwar and his friend Rahul near Budhi Mai temple.

“Seeing this, I stopped the bike and went to defend my brother. Vivekananda Vaish, son of Ramlallu Vaish, who was sitting in the car parked nearby, opened fire on me. The bullet hit my arm below the elbow,” Surya alleged. “I asked him why he was hiding the gun, then Vivek started his car and fled from the spot,” he added.

Seeing him bleeding profusely due to the gunshot injuries, his friend Lalchand took Surya to the Nehru Hospital Jayant where he underwent treatment. Later, on the complaint of the tribal youth, the police at Morwa police station has registered an FIR under relevant sections of law against the accused BJP leader's son.

Police has launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Congress district president Arvind Singh Chandel alleged that Vivekanand Vaishya is a serial offender, but gets away with police action due to his father's influence. He demanded stern action against the accused and justice to the victim.