Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In an extraordinary endeavour, a unique restaurant in Jabalpur is shattering barriers using the art of nonverbal communication. Founded by an individual as a tribute to his parents who are speech and hearing impaired, this establishment is staffed entirely by individuals who are speech and hearing impaired themselves. Spearheaded by Akshay Soni, this restaurant endeavours to establish a work environment that promotes respect and inclusivity for those who have historically been marginalized in society.

Akshay Soni, a native of Jabalpur born to Rakesh Soni and Jaywanti Soni- both speech and hearing impaired- grew up witnessing the unequal treatment that people with speech and hearing impairments endured throughout their lives. After completing his engineering studies and a brief stint in the corporate world, Akshay embarked on a mission to support the differently-abled community. Jabalpur is home to over 1,500 individuals who face challenges in speech and hearing. Akshay initially started assisting the deaf community through the Mahakaushal Deaf Sangh.

“I have seen my parents from my childhood and I know their pains. My father was so talented but he had to bear hardship because of the physical challenges. I want people to live a respectful life. So I started this restaurant to make people aware that they are also a part of this society and they can do things much better than so-called normal people,” Soni told ETV Bharat.

Although Akshay had previously helped some audibly challenged individuals secure employment in private firms, he was disheartened by the limited opportunities available to them. Often relegated to menial jobs, the speech and hearing impaired population struggled to find meaningful and respectful work. Akshay's determination to address this issue stemmed from his first-hand experiences, as his own father had worked for the Defense Ministry in Jabalpur, and he had witnessed the struggles of numerous individuals around him.

When asked whether this was the first-of-its-kind restaurant, Soni, “I know restaurants where physically challenged people work but here everything is done by them. Starting from preparing bills up to serving, the entire restaurant is managed by speech and hearing impaired people. I believe this is the maiden approach”.

To gain valuable experience, Akshay assembled a team of nine individuals and established "Poha and Shades," a restaurant located at Ranital Chowk in Jabalpur. What sets this establishment apart is its exclusive reliance on gestural communication for all operations. Tasks such as preparing tea are expertly handled by Khemkaran, who had previously worked in packaging at a multinational corporation but honed his tea-making skills during training. Hina Fatima, an accomplished cook with family-taught culinary skills, and Prithviraj Parihar, an 8-year veteran in the culinary field, joined the team, abandoning their previous roles to work alongside their peers in the restaurant. Monika Rajak, another member of the team, attests to the familial atmosphere that pervades the restaurant's work environment.

Poha, a traditional Indian dish, serves as the flagship item on the restaurant's menu, with Akshay Soni's vision to offer a variety of Poha dishes throughout the day as the establishment grows. In a commitment to sustainability, the restaurant minimizes plastic use and employs metal plates and bamboo trays for serving.

Akshay Soni's ultimate goal is to transform this venture into a cooperative movement. Currently, all restaurant staff members receive salaries, but if the initiative proves successful, profit-sharing models akin to those in coffee houses could be implemented. This expansion would enable even more audibly challenged and mute individuals to find gainful employment, as there are hundreds still seeking opportunities.

“There are more than 300 audibly challenged and speech impaired people in Jabalpur and I want to bring them under one umbrella where they work with respect. This is my dream in life,” he added.

Remarkably, Akshay Soni has taken on this venture without government assistance, emphasizing his self-sufficiency. He is resolute in his belief that the venture's success will drive its growth, without the need for external support. Khemkaran, through his gestures, hopes that the government will recognize their efforts and extend a helping hand to further this noble cause.