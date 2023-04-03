Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested a Thailand woman for producing three different Aadhaar IDs at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday. According to sources, the woman was moving to Hyderabad from Bhopal. At the same time, the CISF suspected that how the woman living in Thailand has Aadhaar cards, and when the woman was questioned, three Aadhaar cards were recovered from her possession. The CISF personnel then handed over the woman to the Gandhinagar police in Bhopal.

The Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge, Arun Sharma, said that the sub-inspector of CISF at Raja Bhoj Airport, Neeraj Hooda reached the police station with a Thailand woman on Sunday and lodged a complaint against her. Three Aadhaar cards were recovered from her which were in the same name and were made at different addresses.

Also read: Bangladeshi smuggler killed, BSF jawan injured along Indo-Bangladesh border

A case has been registered against the woman under Section 420 467 468 471 and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and she has been arrested, police sources said. The investigation is underway.

Also read: Maha court sentences 3 Bangladeshi nationals to 5-year jail for illegal stay

Earlier, two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for entering India illegally across the border from Bangladesh. The duo, who are brothers, have spent years travelling from state to state in India, and have been hiding in West Bengal. They were hiding in Siliguri for the past six months and were arrested by the police of Siliguri Police Commissionerate's Bhaktinagar police station.

Also read: Myanmar woman refugee abducted, gang-raped in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj; probe on