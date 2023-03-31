Indore: Death toll has reached 35 in the temple well cover collapse tragedy reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, on Friday. 35 bodies have been recovered so far and 18 rescued in a rescue operation that went on throughout the night at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple where a slab that was constructed over a stepwell collapsed leading to the death of several devotees who gathered there for a 'havan' program on Ram Navami day.

The Army took the center stage in the rescue operation at 11 pm and recovered 22 bodies in 5 hours. The search operation commenced from Thursday afternoon. According to Dr. Pawan Dev Sharma who is the divisional health officer, the district administration team, a 50-member SDRF team, a 15-member NDRF team and the police are engaged in the rescue work along with the army.

It is learnt that 75 jawans have been pressed into the rescue work. Among the 18 who were hospitalised, two have been discharged while 16 people are receiving treatment at Apple Hospital. A total of 31 bodies have been identified in the search operation so far.

A senior official from the district administration said that the operation is ongoing 40 feet below the surface. As the water kept gushing in, the operation had to stop and the water had to be drained out before resuming the rescue operation. After all the bodies are recovered the debris will also be be removed from the well, he said.

The Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Patel Nagar had been constructed after covering the well about four decades ago. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those who have been injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on Twitter saying, "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM Shivraj Chouhan Ji and took an update on the situation. The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families."

State home minister Narottam Mishra said that a probe has been ordered to find out how the temple was allowed to be constructed over a well. Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh also visited the spot and demanded an inquiry into the incident.