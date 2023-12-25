Gwalior: The Tal Darbar programme, organised at the Gwalior Fort on the 99th Tansen Samaroh made its way to the Guinness World Records with 1,500 tabla players performing in unison.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was present at this event organised in UNESCO's music city. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar also participated in the program.

The CM announced that December 25 will be celebrated as Tabla Day in Madhya Pradesh. "Today is a day to be written in golden letters for us as 1,500 Tabla players have registered their names in the Guinness World of Book Records by performing the instrument and playing together," he said.

Tansen Samaroh

He wished everyone the best and hoped that the day would turn out to be memorable for all. "I congratulate everyone on my behalf," he said. A big stage was decorated for the performers who played the tabla for 10 minutes. Earlier, 1,200 tabla players held this record.

Principal Secretary of Culture and tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that the tabla players hailed from 50 cities including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi among others.

The Ustad Alauddin Khan Music and Art Academy of the culture department along with the government is organising this festival as a tribute to the great Hindustani classical musician, Tansen.