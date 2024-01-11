Indore: In a proud moment for Madhya Pradesh, Indore city of the state has been ranked as the cleanest city in the latest Cleanliness Survey for the 7th time in a row, sources said on Thursday. Surat city in Gujarat has emerged as the joint top ranked city for the first time. Navi Mumbai has been ranked 3rd in the Swach Survekshan 2023 while Visakhapatnam stands at the 4th spot and Bhopal has secured the 5th spot.

The results of the Swachh Suvekshan 2023 were released by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. The cleanliness survey, which was started by the Centre in 2016, has covered over 4000 cities across the country and prioritized dumping sites, plastic waste management besides recycling and safety of SafaiMitras. Indore city comprising 4.65 lakh households divided into 85 wards generates 1192 tonnes of daily waste on an average out of which 992 tonnes is wet waste while the rest is dry waste.

The waste is separated at source through house to house collection. The waste is collected in 575 garbage vehicles running in 85 wards of the city and sent to 10 garbage transfer stations set up at different places in the city. After being collected, the wet waste is put into trenches to make bio-CNG and the dry waste is sorted in different forms and sold.

Asia's largest Gobardhan plant has also been established in Indore on PPP mode to make bio-methane from wet waste. While other urban bodies of Indore spend a major part of their income on disposal of waste at the rate of Rs 600 per metric tonne, the Municipal Corporation in Indore earns Rs 12 crore annually from waste, of which Rs 4.50 crore is collected from wet and dry waste.