Indore: Days after he kicked up a row by saying that women wearing 'indecent' clothes are more like mythical demoness Surparnakha of the Ramayana, Indore Mahila Congress president Sakshi Shukla has sent a defamation notice to BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya accusing him of insulting women and seeking a public apology in this regard.

In the three-page notice, sent through her lawyer. The BJP national general secretary made the controversial remarks at an event on Saturday. Shukla in her defamation notice alleged that the drug business is flourishing in the State with political backing and the administration has failed to curb the menace. She further alleged that legal and illegal pubs are coming up in the state and the administration is helpless.

Shukla has stated in the notice that if within three days Vijayvargiya does not tender a public apology through electronic and print media, she will take legal recourse against him. However, Vijayvargiya's son Akash has come out in support of his father saying that Kailash Vijayvargiya only wanted to spread the message that girls should wear decent clothes and stay away from social evils. He also said that his father was concerned about the way girls are dressing.

Interestingly, Congress MLA Lakshman Singh has also come out in support of Vijayvargiya saying that there is some truth in his comment. "Listened to Kailash ji's statement "Shurpanakha". It is true in some sense, Indore is the city of Ahilya Devi's rituals, so attention should be paid to the dress. But Kailash brother, you are the uncrowned king of Indore, then how is this happening? @BJP4MP @INCMP" tweeted Singh.