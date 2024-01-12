New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of the termination of six women judges by the Madhya Pradesh government.

A Bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Sanjay Karol appointed advocate Gaurav Agarwal as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter.

In June last year, the Madhya Pradesh government terminated the services of six women civil judges on the recommendation of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The Law Department of the state issued orders for terminating the services of six judges, after the administrative committee and full court meeting found their performance during the probation period unsatisfactory.