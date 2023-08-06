Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A stuntman died during a fire performance at an event organised by a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. The event was attended by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The deceased, identified as Kabir Singh, was among a group of nine people who had come from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur to perform stunts. After his death, his colleagues tried to meet Chouhan but were stopped by the security guards while the administration assured to look into the matter. Kabir's body was sent for post-mortem.

The incident took place in Naugaon Nagar in Chhatarpur district where Chouhan's meeting and rally were held in the evening of August 5. During which, BJP leaders were making innovative efforts to draw crowd and thereby succeed in attracting the chief minister's attention.

BJP leader Manik Chaurasia, who is also the owner of Rajshree Gutkha, invited Kabir and his group to perform stunts at the event in Naugaon. Kabir's colleagues alleged that although they performed many stunts, Chaurasia was forcing them to do dangerous and life-threatening stunts. Chaurasia allegedly threatened that he would not pay them unless they performed the dangerous stunts, his colleagues complained.

While doing a fire act, Kabir kept diesel in his mouth and created a burst of flame by spitting it out. But, during the performance, Kabir suddenly started facing health problems and complained of chest pain. He was rushed to a local hospital. When his condition deteriorated, his relatives took him to the district hospital but, doctors declared him brought dead.

According to Kabir's family, doctors said that diesel had entered his lungs causing his death. They demanded action against the BJP leader and compensation for his death.