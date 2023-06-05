Shivpuri: A student and driver of a bus died after the vehicle they were on board overturned after colliding with a truck, which allegedly suffered a tyre burst in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, officials said. It is learnt that the school bus overturned this morning near Guna-Shivpuri four-lane highway in Banskhedi area under Dehat police station area of Shivpuri district.

About 10 teachers and 30 schoolchildren were in the bus as per officials. In the accident, the driver and a student died while many others have been injured and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The identity of the deceased or the injured was not immediately known. While the actual cause of the accident was not known yet, Ayek Salme, a student survivor in the accident said that a truck plying ahead of the them along the highway suffered a tyre burst after which the bus collided with the truck.

In the ensuing accident, the school bus skidded off the road and turned turtle on the roadside, Salme said. Soon after the accident, the local police swung into action and launched a major rescue operation. Two bodies have been sent to the hospital for post mortem while the injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

An official said that the children are residents of Narmadapuram and were on a tour to perform Banvasi Leela program in 11 districts. The schoolchildren had done three programs and were on way from Gwalior to Shajapur for the fourth program when this incident happened, an official said.