STATE ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS IN MADHYA PRADESH A DO OR DIE SITUATION FOR CONGRESS TROUBLESHOOTER KAMAL NATH

Chhindwara: As counting for the state assembly elections draws near, in Madhya Pradesh, the centre of the election battlefield, Kamal Nath, a prominent face of Indian politics and Congress's troubleshooter finds his decades-long political career at stake. Nath, who has served as the union minister of different departments during the UPA regime, was projected as the chief ministerial face by the Congress ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections which were held on Nov 17.

Let us take a look at Kamal Nath's political career since the days of his student politics.

Early life and education: Nath, who has already turned 77, was born in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh where he started his activities in student politics. But he established his political dominance in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath is also called the troubleshooter of Congress. Born in Kanpur, Kamal Nath studied in Kolkata and established his political legacy in Madhya Pradesh.

Kamal Nath did his schooling from Doon School, Dehradun. Later, his father shifted to Kolkata in connection with business, where Kamal Nath graduated in commerce.

Politics: Kamal Nath started student politics as he joined the Youth Congress in 1968. In 1976 he was made in-charge of the Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress. From 1970 to 81, Kamal Nath was also a member of the National Council of the All India Youth Congress. In 1979, Kamal Nath was elected to Maharashtra on behalf of the Youth Congress.

Madhya Pradesh journey: Kamal Nath became MP from Chhindwara for the first time in 1980. Later, he was re-elected for the constituency in 1984, 1989, 1991, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and remained a 9-time MP from Chhindwara Lok Sabha till 2014. Kamal Nath was Union Minister of Forest and Environment from 1991 to 1994, Union Minister of Textiles from 1995 to 1996, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry from 2004 to 2008, Union Minister of Roads and Transport from 2009 to 2011 and Union Minister of Urban Development from 2012 to 2014. He was also the Minister of Development and Parliamentary Affairs.

Hawala allegations: In the 1996 elections, Kamal Nath was denid a ticket by the Congress after his name surfaced in the Hawala scandal. Instead, the Congress fielded his wife Alka Nath, who also won the election on the Chhindwara seat. Kamal Nath's name is constantly taken in the Sikh riots of 1984 with the BJP always seen cornering him in the matter. In 1997, Kamal Nath made his wife resign from the seat as by-elections were held on the seat. But Kamal Nath lost the by-elections opposite former chief minister and BJP leader Sundarlal Patwa. This was the only election when Kamal Nath lost the election.