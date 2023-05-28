Bhopal: In view of polio virus cases being reported in Pakistan and Afghanistan, a special campaign has been launched across the country to reduce the risk of importation of polio virus.

In Madhya Pradesh, the drive will be conducted in 16 districts namely Bhopal, Indore, Bhind, Chhindwara, Datia, Gwalior, Katni, Khargone, Mandsaur, Vidisha, Narsinghpur, Neemuch, Niwari, Satna, Sheopur and Tikamgarh.

Health Minister Prabhu Ram Chaudhary administered polio drops to the newborns in Katju Hospital. A target has been set to administer polio drops to 37,55,913 children aged five years during the three-day drive. Of which, 80 per cent children will be covered on the first day itself. This time, 108 ambulances have been engaged in the campaign so that medical teams can reach the areas fast.

India had become polio-free in 2011 and in 2014, the country had been applauded by the World Health Organisation for this. However, due to the rising polio cases in the bordering countries, many states are recording fresh polio cases. Thus, a special pulse polio campaign is being conducted across the country from May 28 to 30.

Dr Chowdhary said that polio should not be allowed to spread in the country and a strict monitoring is currently being done in the state. In Madhya Pradesh, the last polio case was recorded in 2008 from Jabalpur.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh, while launching the drive from Nawanshahr said that it will be conducted in 12 districts namely Bathinda, Amritsar, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Mansa, Moga, Muktsar, Pathankot, Nawanshahr, Patiala and Tarn Taran. A target has been set to cover a total of 14,83,072 children, Dr Singh said. The last polio case that was recorded in Punjab was in 2010.