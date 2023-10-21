Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a heated exchange of words, Congress president Kamal Nath and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav engaged in a war of words, with their exchange focusing on the caste census and a play on names. The verbal sparring took place on Friday in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, as political tensions continue to mount in the run-up to the upcoming elections.

Kamal Nath, while speaking to reporters, seemingly brushed off any conversation revolving around Akhilesh Yadav and quipped, "Arey bhai chhoro Akhilesh Vakhilesh, (Leave aside Akhiles)" essentially dismissing the relevance of Akhilesh Yadav in the political landscape.

Not one to let such comments slide, Akhilesh Yadav fired back with a sarcastic retort, pointing out that his name carries the "Kamal," which is an allusion to the Lotus symbol associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "So, the MPCC chief is supposed to say Akhilesh only. He should not be saying Vakhilesh," he added. While acknowledging that Kamal Nath questioned the existence of Vakhilesh, Akhilesh maintained that he can provide a rebuttal but chose not to.

The verbal exchange didn't stop there. When asked about the Congress party's stance on the caste census in the country, Akhilesh Yadav seized the opportunity to take a dig at Congress. He referred to their sudden interest in the caste census as "miraculous," given their previous reluctance to share details and hindrance to the caste census exercise.

He asserted that the Congress party had only come to realise the importance of courting Dalits, backward castes, and tribal communities to secure electoral victories. Akhilesh even mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that he claims to belong to an Other Backward Caste (OBC), implying that the Congress party is now following suit, resorting to "Chatmatkar" or miracles, to gain votes.

Chhattisgarh Congress leader TS Singhdeo also joined the fray when asked about Akhilesh Yadav's comments regarding the Congress party. Initially feigning ignorance about Akhilesh, he quickly corrected himself, acknowledging the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's significance. Singhdeo refrained from offering a direct response to Akhilesh's remarks, opting for a more diplomatic stance.