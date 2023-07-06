Sidhi: A political uproar has risen in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh over the Sidhi urination video case as both ruling BJP leaders and the opposition Congress turned up at the victim's house together today. While BJP leaders, who have been facing brickbats from all quarters went in for damage control, Congress leaders tried gaining political advantage.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, a Brahmin and a BJP functionary allegedly peed on the victim, Dashmat Rawat, a tribal of the Kol community on July 4. The incident came to light after a video which was taken on the instruction of the accused went viral on the social media. Pravesh Shukla was arrested under sections 294 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

After the incident, Shukla's father Ramakant Shukla alleged that Congress was targeting his son as he is a representative of BJP MLA from Sidhi, Kedar Nath Shukla. An affidavit also came to the fore where Rawat stated that he was being forced to register complaint against Shukla. Rawat, however, told police that he was made to forcefully sign the affidavit by Shukla and others.

Soon after the incident, leaders of both the BJP and the Congress reached Rawat's house to help the tribal. On the other hand, former minister and Congress leader Kamleshwar Patel has been staging a sit-in-demonstration at the victim's village in Karoudi.

Former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh Rahul along with district president of Congress Gyan Singh and many senior party leaders extended their support for the victim. An hour prior to their arrival, Kedarnath Shukla, BJP MLA along with his group of party workers had reached Rawat's house.

A war of words even ensued at the house as both parties tried to help tribals and support Rawat. Condemning the disturbing incident, Kamleshwar Patel called up the collector saying the matter will be escalated further unless it was handled fast.