Bhopal: A day after a viral video showed a drunk BJP functionary in Madhya Pradesh urinating on the face of a tribal man, his wife on Wednesday said she spent sleepless night and madly searched for her husband after he had not returned home. The woman also said she and her family members want safety so that none harass them.

She said her husband, who used to work as a labourer, did not return home on the night of the incident. ""...He is my husband. If something wrong has been done, what has to happen will happen. There should be punishment if something wrong was done."

She further said so far neither cops nor anyone put pressure on her family members. "So far, none has intimidated us but we are disturbed by the incident and don't want any harassment or intimidation from anyone," the woman, who did not reveal her name, told News Agency ANI.

On Tuesday, the video of the incident sparked a public outcry. Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Pravesh Shukla, whose video of urinating on a tribal youth had gone viral, on Wednesday. In the viral video, Pravesh Shukla was found in an inebriated state, with a cigarette in his mouth while taking a leak no the tribal youth who was seen sitting on the stairs of a commercial building. As the incident kicked up a political storm in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government will ensure "sternest possible punishment" for the accused to make an example of him.

"We will not spare him (culprit) at any cost." The CM parried the question on whether Pravesh Shukla was from BJP. "Criminals have no caste, religion and party. A criminal is just a criminal. He will not be spared," Chouhan asserted.

Pravesh Shukla was booked by Bahari police under sections 294 (obscene acts), and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sources said the police have also invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA). Pravesh Shukla has been on the run ever since the video went viral. He has been caught while fleeing to another place when the police closed in on him at around 2 am Wednesday. The police teams have already questioned the suspect's wife and parents in connection with the incident.