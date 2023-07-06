Bhopal/New Delhi: In an attempt to counter the Opposition narrative in the urination case in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed the feet of a tribal labourer who had been subjected to an appalling act of humiliation, on Wednesday. He shared the images from the event in his twitter handle and a short video of Shivraj's act also was shared with the media.

The honouring event incident took place at the Chief Minister's official residence on Thursday, where Chouhan personally apologised to the labourer for the incident and sought to convey his sincere remorse. The Chief Minister proceeded to wash the labourer’s feet and reverently placed his hand on his forehead, symbolising an act of profound humility and acknowledgment of the labourer’s dignity.

Additionally, a tilak was applied on his forehead, and he was garlanded, further signifying the expression of respect and honour. The Chief Minister also presented the labourer with an idol of Lord Ganesha, as a symbolic token of goodwill and blessings. “The mind is sad; Dashmat ji, this is an attempt to share your pain, I also apologise to you, for me public is God!,” Chouhan said.

Meanwhile the perpetrator, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested during the wee hours on Wednesday. The incident had gained widespread attention after a video of the inhuman act went viral, leading to public outrage and condemnation. CM Chouhan took immediate cognizance of the video, asserting that the accused would face severe consequences and "strict punishment" for his actions.

Consequently, an FIR (First Information Report) was lodged against Shukla under Sections 294 (related to obscene acts) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with provisions under the SC/ST (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes) Act. Furthermore, Shukla has been charged under the National Security Act (NSA), underscoring the gravity of his offense.