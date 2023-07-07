SIDHI URINATION ROW BIHAR FOLKSINGER NEHA SINGH SHARES OFFENDING POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the uproar over the Sidhi urination row, Bihar folksinger Neha Singh Rathore through her tweet has added fuel to the raging firestorm. "UP Mein Ka Ba (what was happening in UP) or Bihar Mein Ka" fame singer Neha has shared a message on her Twitter handle. In her message uploaded on social media, she has given the title "MP Mein Ka Ba".

With the tweet, the sketch of a man peeing on another person was shown. In the picture, a half pant was also found lying on the spot. Neha tweeted, "Coming soon#politics# humanity #shameless# arrest Pravesh Shukla..."

The sketch in her tweet appeared to be denoting Sangh Parivar's Khaki uniform. On the other hand, A case was filed against Neha Singh Rathore at Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in Indore. Nimish Pathak, BJP's legal cell coordinator in Indore, said, "Yesterday night, I was browsing my Twitter and saw a message posted by Bihari folksinger Neha Singh Rathore. I noticed a photograph uploaded by her on social which was looking similar to Sidhi urination incident. In the picture, a person, who was peeing had put on a sacred thread also."

"Phone calls from my advocate friends started coming. I was also mentally upset after seeing the photograph. Earlier, I was associated with RSS and ABVP. So, it was very disturbing to see the organisation (RSS) being projected in a poor light. The RSS was in no way linked to this episode. Even Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has zero tolerance for criminal activities. The MP government was taking stringent action against accused Parvesh Shukla," said Pathak, adding, "I came to know about this woman whose name is Neha Singh Rathore. She always does such things for gaining cheap popularity. We lodged a complaint against her with the Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in Indore."

Also read: Sidhi urination row: Accused booked under non-bailable Sections, says advocate