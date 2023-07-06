SIDHI URINATION CASE VIDEO SHOWS COPS DRAGGING PRAVESH SHUKLA FOR MEDICAL TESTS

Video shows cops dragging Pravesh Shukla for medical tests

Bhopal: A day after BJP functionary Pravesh Shukla was arrested for urinating in a tribal man's face, he was taken for a medical test on Thursday.

Pravesh's act, which was filmed and circulated on social media, created an uproar in social and political circles as well. It forced the ruling BJP government to speed up action against the accused whose house was also bulldozed despite pleas of his family members to desist from such a punitive action.

Under fire from all quarters for the action of a member of his own party, Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan on Thursday washed the feet of the man who was subject to inhuman treatment by Shuka in a rare gesture. The BJP worker's involvement in the urination case embarrassed the BJP just ahead of assembly elections in the state.

The MP Bharatiya Janata Party has constituted a four-member committee to conduct a probe into the incident, state party chief V D Sharma said. The committee is headed by Ramlal Rautel, chairman of the Janjati Vikas Pradhikaran. Legislators Sharad Kol and Amar Singh and BJP state vice-president Kantdev Singh are members of the panel.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra termed the act was "inhumane and condemnable". On the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, local police booked the 35-year-old under Sections 294 and 504 of the IPC, as well as under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities).

The National Security Act (NSA) has also been invoked against the accused. Meanwhile, Pravesh Shukla's father Ramakant told the media in his hometown of Sidhi said his son had been associated with the BJP for the last several years. He claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to implicate his son on a fake case."I can't understand why MLA (BJP) Kedarnath Shukla said Pravesh isn't working for him. In fact, he is an MLA representative even at present. My son has been associated with the BJP and he was very close to Kedarnath Shukla for the last several years," Ramakant Shukla said.