Bhopal: In a significant turn of events in the Sidhi urination case, the victim has now claimed that he is not the man in the video on whom the accused urinated.

The victim, Dashmat Rawat said in an interview that he is not the man in the video. He said that he had never seen the accused, Pravesh Shukla and the latter's uncle made him sign an affidavit fraudulently. Madhya Pradesh Congress has slammed chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for washing someone else's feet instead of the real victim. Without naming Chouhan, a former minister and BJP leader Kusum Singh Mahdele termed the act of washing feet a gimmick. The tweet was deleted later on.

Earlier, the Rawat had urged the state government to release Shukla, who was arrested last week. He said that the latter has realised his mistake and should be forgiven. State government has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim and another Rs 1.5 lakh for construction of his house.

Shukla, who was booked under National Security Act and has charges under IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, is currently lodged in Rewa district jail. The state administration has demolished a portion of his house.

Meanwhile, members of the Brahmin community are raising funds to build the accused's house. Angry at the government for rending the accused's family homeless by razing their house, the community is collecting funds. They said that the family should not suffer for the fault of the accused.

The community has provided Rs 51,000 to the family till now for rebuilding the house and will file a petition in high court seeking to know the ground on which the house was razed.