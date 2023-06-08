SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN ORDERS INQUIRY AGAINST DAMOHS GANGA JAMUNA SCHOOL OVER ALLEGED RELIGIOUS CONVERSION

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered an inquiry into complaints of alleged religious conversion of teachers and 'jihadi' activities against the management of Damoh's Ganga Jamuna School.

Chouhan has directed the state chief secretary and director general of police to probe into the complaints. According to officials, several secrets were revealed about the school management after alleged 'jihadi' activities were reported here. The administration of Ganga Jamuna School is not confined to teaching but, are involved in a host of other businesses, officials said.

The school management operates two beedi companies namely Ganga Jamuna and 352 and is into hardware and tendu leaves businesses apart from running a garment factory in Bhopal. It is also involved in sand mining and possesses 300 acres of land around the city.

This apart, it runs a petrol pump and the Ganga Jamuna Dal Mill. The mill's pulses are supplied to Saudi Arabia and UAE. The owner has several flats, offices and houses in New Delhi, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The management of Ganga Jamuna School reportedly gives protection to jihadi elements, officials said. It allegedly funded the elements involved in 'love jihad' and helped them to shift to Ajmer and other cities, they said.

Chouhan has directed the CS and DGP to investigate all these complaints seriously. He has ordered setting up an inquiry committee for probing into the complaints and to take action at the earliest.

Last week, complaints were received against the Ganga Jamuna School management for making headscarf and hijab mandatory for the students. Later on, the issue of religious conversion came to the surface. Local residents have also lodged several complaints against the school management.

Following which, Chouhan asked officials to conduct a detailed inquiry. Not only did the school run according to its own rules and regulations, there were several serious complaints against it, officials said. So, the inquiry has to be conducted from all angles, the official added.