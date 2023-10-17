SHARADIYA NAVRATRI TWO DEVOTEES CHOP OFF THEIR TONGUES TO PLEASE GODDESS DURGA IN RELIGIOUS FRENZY IN MADHYA PRADESH

Bhopal: On the first and second days of Sharadiya Navratri, which is being celebrated across the country to propitiate goddess Durga, two 'faithfuls' did something crazy which went beyond the limits of sanity in Madhya Pradesh. Their religious madness made them 'sacrifice' their tongues to the goddess at temples.

A youth in Morena and a woman in Khargone cut off their tongue with a sharp weapon on the temple premises and offered it to the goddess. Soon after the bizarre incidents, they were rushed to hospitals.

According to information, on the first day of Navratri at Maa Bageshwari Shaktidham located in Sagur Bhagur village of Khargone, the woman went to the temple to worship the goddess. Everything went fine till she worshipped the goddess like normal rituals are done until the time she suddenly cut her tongue with a sword which she carried.

A stream of blood oozed out of her mouth resulting in her getting fainted. Strangely, the crowd present there kept cheering the act. None even tried to stop the woman from doing so. Rather, people happily filmed the incident on their mobiles.

Police official Meena Karnawat said, "The video of the woman's cutting off her tongue at Ma Bageshwari Shaktidham temple has gone viral. It was found that Santoshi, a resident of Surwa, had cut her tongue with a sword at the temple. Luckily, the entire tongue has not been separated, but blood has come out due to the cut. At present, the woman is undergoing treatment and is out of danger. There is a wound in the woman's tongue."

In the second incident, a young man, who had gone to visit the Kali Mata temple in Morena, did the same with a knife. His family members said they did not take his words seriously when he said he would 'sacrifice' his tongue to the goddess.