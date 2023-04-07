Gwalior: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadananda Saraswati on Friday demanded to make India a "Hindu nation". Arriving at Gwalior, the seer said Hindus should have their own rights in the country and that "Ram Rajya" should be ushered in. Supporting self-styled godman of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's recent remarks on Sai Baba, the seer said that those who spoke the truth are always opposed.

Shastri had courted controversy by saying that Sai Baba was not a God. Sai Baba is a saint or a 'fakir' but he cannot be called a God, he told. Later, Shastri also expressed regret if his statement had hurt the sentiment of anyone. His controversial statement had drawn the ire of the BJP and Shiv Sena. Maharashra police also lodged an FIR against Shastri for his comment. Responding to Shashtri's comments on Sai Baba, Shankaracharya said that the issue had cropped up earlier but had never been talked about. "I accept his (Shastri's) statements," the seer said. "We are Sanatanis and believers of the Sanatan dharma. We will remain Sanatanis till we are alive," he said.

Reiterating the need for a constitution for "Hindu nation", he questioned whether the country's existing constitution will give permission for such a nation. The long-drawn demand for a "Hindu nation" is actually aimed at having a "Ram Rajya", he said. "The king is responsible for the well-being of his subjects while the religion takes care of the king. A leader is one who leads," he said. Shankaracharya Swami Sadananda Saraswati also said that one may go abroad to pursue education or career but he/should never imbibe that culture. The culture that exists in foreign countries is polluted and should never be brought here, he said. The seer received a grand welcome after he arrived in Gwalior this morning. At Rambagh colony, a Ram katha has been organised for the devotees among several other events.