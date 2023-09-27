Datia (Madhya Pradesh) : Four children died by drowning while two others were seriously injured during the immersion of a Ganesh idol in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Nirawal Bidania village under Civil Lines police station limits during the ongoing 10-day Ganesh festival, an official said.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of the minors. On receiving the information about the tragic incident, the police rushed to the spot and took steps for shifting the dead bodies. The family members of the deceased arrived at the scene on being informed about the death of their loved ones.

The children reached the pond for the immersion of an idol. Some villagers saw seven children drowning in the water body. While three of them were rescued, four others died, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said. The deceased, including three girls, were in the age group of 14 to 16 years, he said. Two of the three rescued children were in a serious condition and referred to a hospital in Gwalior for further treatment, the official said. The police are investigating into the cause of the incident.